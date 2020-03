Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 16:34 Hits: 3

Italian authorities said Sunday they would extend a month-long lockdown to stem the coronavirus pandemic, as the death toll in the country reached 10,779 after the number of fatalities rose by 756 in 24 hours.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200329-coronavirus-deaths-jump-by-756-in-italy-as-total-toll-reaches-10-779