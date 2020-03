Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 11:34 Hits: 0

As the COVID-19 pandemic escalates, China has shifted its propaganda machine into high gear, in an effort to change the narrative about the virus's origins and the Chinese response. But when this crisis is finally over, people will remember what China's leaders did, not what they said.

https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-pandemic-chinese-propaganda-by-minxin-pei-2020-03