Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 14:48 Hits: 8

The Afghan government has criticized the Taliban for rejecting Kabul's negotiating team for upcoming intra-Afghan peace talks aimed at ending the nearly 19-year war.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kabul-criticizes-taliban-for-rejecting-government-negotiating-team-for-peace-talks/30516039.html