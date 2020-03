Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 13:24 Hits: 7

A council representing more than 800,000 doctors across the U.S. signed a letter Friday imploring President Donald Trump to reverse his call for businesses to reopen by April 12, warning…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/800000-doctors-to-trump-heed-expert-warnings-and-end-dangerous-campaign-against-social-distancing/