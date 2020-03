Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 13:43 Hits: 6

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. President Donald Trump’s excitement about decades-old anti-malarial…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/heres-what-we-know-and-dont-know-about-possible-coronavirus-treatments-promoted-by-trump/