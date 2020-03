Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 08:54 Hits: 4

After the kidnapping of the main opposition leader and the nation’s first COVID-19 death, many thought Mali’s long-awaited elections might be delayed again. But the war-torn West African country has begun to vote.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mali-election-underway-despite-coronavirus-fears/a-52949703?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf