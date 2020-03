Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 09:29 Hits: 3

A titan of classical music, Penderecki was considered Poland's greatest contemporary composer. He is best known for his tribute to the victims of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, as well as for film scores like "The Shining."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/polish-classical-composer-krzysztof-penderecki-dies-aged-86/a-52949826?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf