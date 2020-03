Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 10:37 Hits: 6

Spain awoke to its third week under near-total lockdown on Sunday, as the government met to approve a strengthening of measures and the coronavirus death toll rose by a record 838 cases overnight to 6,528.

