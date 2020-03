Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 14:44 Hits: 8

MANILA (Reuters) - A medical evacuation plane exploded in a ball of flames during takeoff in the Philippine capital on Sunday, killing all eight passengers and crew on board, officials said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/03/29/medevac-plane-explosion-kills-eight-in-philippine-capital---airport