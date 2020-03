Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 09:15 Hits: 4

PERTH: Hundreds of cruise ship passengers were due to board flights for Germany on Sunday (Mar 29), after spending days stranded at sea off the West Australian coast in a stand-off with authorities. The Artania docked in the port city of Fremantle on Friday after an earlier ban was reversed amid a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-coronavirus-australia-cruise-ship-artania-passengers-12587470