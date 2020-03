Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

If we let stereotypes guide our thinking, we might think Brazilian ranchers are interested only in their crops or cows. But the truth is more complex.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editor/2020/0329/The-Amazon-you-don-t-know?icid=rss