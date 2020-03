Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 13:51 Hits: 8

Taliban forces have taken control of a district headquarters in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Badakhshan, an overnight development that was followed on March 28 by an announcement that the militant group will not negotiate with a team recently unveiled by the Afghan government.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/taliban-takes-district-headquarters-says-it-will-not-negotiate-with-afghan-government-team/30514790.html