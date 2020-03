Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 20:17 Hits: 6

Russia’s largest oil producer, Rosneft, has announced that it is halting operations in Venezuela and selling its assets there to a company fully owned by the Russian government.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/rosneft-sells-assets-in-venezuela-to-russian-state-company/30515056.html