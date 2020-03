Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 01:17 Hits: 6

The husband of the jailed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says his wife has had her temporary release extended for another two weeks by the Iranian government.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/zaghari-ratcliffe-temporary-release-iranian-custody-extended/30515488.html