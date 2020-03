Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 23:08 Hits: 6

North Korea has launched two "short-range projectiles" in what appears to be its fourth missile test in March alone. South Korea slammed the move as "inappropriate" during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/north-korea-fires-two-projectiles-into-sea-in-latest-apparent-missile-test/a-52949030?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf