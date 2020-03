Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 05:04 Hits: 7

India's efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus have fallen into disarray. Thousands of workers have started flouting the lockdown rules to migrate back to their home state.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-advises-states-to-curtail-mass-migration-amid-lockdown/a-52949321?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf