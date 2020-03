Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 20:10 Hits: 5

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday the state will postpone its presidential primary election by nearly two months, citing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, while Donald Trump said he is considering imposing a quarantine on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200328-new-york-postpones-presidential-primary-amid-coronavirus-trump-mulls-quarantine