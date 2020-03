Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 05:01 Hits: 6

President Donald Trump backed away from calling for a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, instead directing Saturday night that a “strong Travel Advisory” be issued to stem the spread of the outbreak.

