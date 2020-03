Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 02:30 Hits: 5

SAN FRANCISCO: There are offers to pick up groceries or medicine for neighbors, to share supplies, or walk people's dogs - and even intel on where to find scarce items like toilet paper. For people forced to stay home to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic, Nextdoor, a hyperlocal social network, has ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/social-distancing-media-nextdoor-12587074