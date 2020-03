Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 02:57 Hits: 7

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (Mar 28) he is weighing placing a two-week quarantine on New York and nearby states, the US epicentre of coronavirus infections, to slow the spread of the disease to other parts of the country.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-weighs-quarantine-new-york-covid-19-coronavirus-12586442