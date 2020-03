Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 03:17 Hits: 4

As hospitals face an overload of COVID-19 patients struggling to breathe, innovative medical staff are turning to snorkelling masks from sports stores to stop their lungs collapsing.

