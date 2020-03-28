Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: When you can't BS your way through a crisis and are forced to deal

Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 11:30 Hits: 4

The infuriating lack of leadership in the Wh persists, made worse by the outright lying from Trump’s pandemic team. And no, that minor Trump approval bump is not going to get him re-elected.

Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent/WaPo:

No, Trump is not going to suddenly become FDR If you’re a liberal, you’ve probably noticed that President Trump’s approval has ticked up over the past few days, and you’re probably flabbergasted. How is such a thing possible, you’re asking yourself, when he’s so self-evidently screwing up? When he spent weeks saying the virus was under control, squandering valuable time to the point that we now have more infections than any other country? When he’s constantly lying about everything and contradicting his own experts in between Twitter fights and attacks on other public officials? It defies any reasonable logic. But it doesn’t really defy political logic. This crisis is very likely not going to be enough to fundamentally change the dynamics of Trump’s uniquely polarizing presidency, and what we’re seeing now doesn’t present any reason for thinking otherwise…. In response to our questions, the Biden campaign told us its view is that, if anything, the rallying-around-Trump effect is small relative to that in other countries; that we’re in early days of the current crisis; that Trump’s failures have put us in extreme peril; and that it’s imperative to keep making an aggressive case against those failures, particularly as their consequences keep mounting.

Yeah this seems important and suggests that a lot of Trump's approval bounce comes from Dems and indies who are trying to express sympathy at a time of national crisis but have no intention of voting for him. https://t.co/fnUhMd8wCp March 28, 2020

It’s a collective sigh of relief he didn’t fire Fauci.

Here’s Rachel Bitecofer, political scientist:

infections, we still not able to do widespread testing, so we aren't sure if our cool spots are actually cool spots or just spots being under tested. It is STILL not the case that anyone can get a test and many who have taken a test are waiting 10 days or more for results. March 27, 2020

My impression is that the worst political takes come from those who either ignore or downplay the impact of the pandemic on the country. and even after the dire stories from italy and NYC, there are still people in that camp. Like Debbie Birx.

Dr. Birx on ventilators in New York: "To wake up this morning and look at people talking about creating DNR situations, Do-Not-Resuscitate situations for patients -- there is no situation in the United States right now that warrants that kind of discussion." pic.twitter.com/I3tcEMIPZe March 26, 2020

She’s lying, Mike DeWine is not:

If you don't believe that we could see 10,000 new cases a day -- We've tried to describe what the science tells us. Hospitals looking at the modeling and say that this is coming. It's here. March 27, 2020

See the NYC stories:

NY Times: 13 Deaths in a Day: An ‘Apocalyptic’ Coronavirus Surge at an N.Y.C. Hospital NY Post: Worker at NYC hospital where nurses wear trash bags as protection dies from coronavirus

You have to be deliberately dense to not understand that the concern is when cases peak in 2-3 weeks, not today.

Undeterred by confirmed COVID cases in the US House and Senate, Downing Street, the British royal family, the Canadian first family, and the Brazilian, Iranian, Italian and French cabinets, the White House invited a dozen people into the Oval Office (many 70+) for a bill signing March 27, 2020

Marc Lipsitch, epidemiologist, after Dr Birx criticized his modeling:

So the scenario Dr. Birx is "assuring" us about is one in which we somehow escape Italy's problem of overloaded healthcare system despite the fact that social distancing is not really happening in large parts of the US. That is unlikely. Then the rosy scenario assumes we get to minimal numbers of cases everywhere, develop and maintain testing and tracing capacity, execute well on it, don't miss imported cases that spark new chains of transmission, and somehow maintain this delicate balance... For the 12-18 months (best case under current models) till a vaccine. I desperately hope she is right, because much suffering will be avoided. But reassurance that this is likely, or even plausible, with the disorganized track record of the US response, is false reassurance.

Again, the Trump sections of these briefings are thoroughly dishonest. Can't even keep up today. March 27, 2020

You meant to say because of one characteristically heedless fellow Republican member of Congress, didnÃ¢Â�Â�t you Rep. King? https://t.co/kDkGlClU7b March 27, 2020

Frank Figliuzzi/NBC on a leadership failure:

As coronavirus deaths mount, Trump's handling of intelligence warnings looks worse and worse I thought Trump's willful blindness might manifest itself in a failure to heed signs of a terrorist strike or a state-sponsored cyberattack. Instead, the missed warnings pointed to a pandemic

Everything Trump does at this point is a day late and a dollar short. Yes, the emergency bill was signed and yes, the Defense Production Act was invoked. This is playing catch-up after deliberate stalling.

Almost nothing about what Joe Biden is doing for the next few weeks is gonna matter much for November. And almost everything about what Donald Trump is doing is going to matter a lot. March 27, 2020

Trump only getting 40% in ballot test v Biden in same @FoxNews poll w/higher approval on #coronavirus suggests some of that gain is not personal but generic: desire for country to succeed. Gaps striking: 37% of non-white approve on virus but just 18% back v. Biden; (more) March 27, 2020

Jonathan Bernstein/Bloomberg:

Maybe Trump Doesn’t Care About Getting Re-Elected Why else would he be downplaying hospitals’ need for supplies at a time like this? Look: I’ve tried to be slow to criticize the substance of the administration’s reaction to the unfolding disaster. I’ve pointed out more than once that these situations are difficult, that experts themselves often disagree on the correct steps to take, and that perfection is an unfair standard by which to judge any president. I could add that while the U.S. has been hard hit, it’s far from the only nation where the coronavirus has spread. I’ve been tough on Trump mainly for his crisis communications, which are easier to judge on face value than something like getting tests into the field, and on the bureaucratic structure of his response. But every time he does something like this, it lends support to the idea that he and his closest aides are butchering the response out of sheer incompetence, even as the few qualified experts involved are desperately trying to drag them back on course.

Nate Silver/FiveThirtyEight:

We don't have to have the ability to test everyone in the country to come out of sheltering in place. We do need to be able to test many people who don't have symptoms, though, and at the moment we seem to be focusing all our testing on the sick and high risk. March 26, 2020

Jennifer Rubin/WaPo:

Four factors will determine Trump’s fate If you think the coronavirus is a passing blip in our national life, you will likely expect Trump to come through this unscathed and still get credit for what was a good economy before disaster struck. If, however, you take seriously the economic and health modeling showing the enormous toll that the virus will take on us, do not expect voters to reward Trump with reelection. The buck does actually stop with him

This chyron on @CNN right now is very important for people to see and understand. pic.twitter.com/QbVyPDEgsL March 27, 2020

This is the chart I've wanted to see: growth in COVID cases in a metro by prevalence, not time. If you'll indulge me, let me explain whyhttps://t.co/DQmHlB9NFqpic.twitter.com/mNflOrYhrV March 27, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1931893