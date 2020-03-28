Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: When you can't BS your way through a crisis and are forced to deal

Category: World Hits: 4
The infuriating lack of leadership in the Wh persists, made worse by the outright lying from Trump’s pandemic team. And no, that minor Trump approval bump is not going to get him re-elected.
Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent/WaPo:
No, Trump is not going to suddenly become FDR
If you’re a liberal, you’ve probably noticed that President Trump’s approval has ticked up over the past few days, and you’re probably flabbergasted.
How is such a thing possible, you’re asking yourself, when he’s so self-evidently screwing up? When he spent weeks saying the virus was under control, squandering valuable time to the point that we now have more infections than any other country? When he’s constantly lying about everything and contradicting his own experts in between Twitter fights and attacks on other public officials?
It defies any reasonable logic. But it doesn’t really defy political logic. This crisis is very likely not going to be enough to fundamentally change the dynamics of Trump’s uniquely polarizing presidency, and what we’re seeing now doesn’t present any reason for thinking otherwise….
In response to our questions, the Biden campaign told us its view is that, if anything, the rallying-around-Trump effect is small relative to that in other countries; that we’re in early days of the current crisis; that Trump’s failures have put us in extreme peril; and that it’s imperative to keep making an aggressive case against those failures, particularly as their consequences keep mounting.
It’s a collective sigh of relief he didn’t fire Fauci.
Here’s Rachel Bitecofer, political scientist:
My impression is that the worst political takes come from those who either ignore or downplay the impact of the pandemic on the country. and even after the dire stories from italy and NYC, there are still people in that camp. Like Debbie Birx.
She’s lying, Mike DeWine is not:
See the NYC stories:
NY Times: 13 Deaths in a Day: An ‘Apocalyptic’ Coronavirus Surge at an N.Y.C. Hospital
NY Post: Worker at NYC hospital where nurses wear trash bags as protection dies from coronavirus
You have to be deliberately dense to not understand that the concern is when cases peak in 2-3 weeks, not today.
Marc Lipsitch, epidemiologist, after Dr Birx criticized his modeling:
So the scenario Dr. Birx is "assuring" us about is one in which we somehow escape Italy's problem of overloaded healthcare system despite the fact that social distancing is not really happening in large parts of the US.That is unlikely. Then the rosy scenario assumes we get to minimal numbers of cases everywhere, develop and maintain testing and tracing capacity, execute well on it, don't miss imported cases that spark new chains of transmission, and somehow maintain this delicate balance...For the 12-18 months (best case under current models) till a vaccine. I desperately hope she is right, because much suffering will be avoided. But reassurance that this is likely, or even plausible, with the disorganized track record of the US response, is false reassurance.
Frank Figliuzzi/NBC on a leadership failure:
As coronavirus deaths mount, Trump's handling of intelligence warnings looks worse and worseI thought Trump's willful blindness might manifest itself in a failure to heed signs of a terrorist strike or a state-sponsored cyberattack. Instead, the missed warnings pointed to a pandemic
Everything Trump does at this point is a day late and a dollar short. Yes, the emergency bill was signed and yes, the Defense Production Act was invoked. This is playing catch-up after deliberate stalling.
Jonathan Bernstein/Bloomberg:
Maybe Trump Doesn’t Care About Getting Re-Elected
Why else would he be downplaying hospitals’ need for supplies at a time like this?
Look: I’ve tried to be slow to criticize the substance of the administration’s reaction to the unfolding disaster. I’ve pointed out more than once that these situations are difficult, that experts themselves often disagree on the correct steps to take, and that perfection is an unfair standard by which to judge any president. I could add that while the U.S. has been hard hit, it’s far from the only nation where the coronavirus has spread. I’ve been tough on Trump mainly for his crisis communications, which are easier to judge on face value than something like getting tests into the field, and on the bureaucratic structure of his response.
But every time he does something like this, it lends support to the idea that he and his closest aides are butchering the response out of sheer incompetence, even as the few qualified experts involved are desperately trying to drag them back on course.
Nate Silver/FiveThirtyEight:
The Coronavirus Isn’t Just A Blue State Problem
Detected cases are higher in blue states, but growing faster in red states.
But blue states are hardly alone in what is becoming a nationwide epidemic. Jefferson Parish, Louisiana — which went for Trump by 15 percentage points in 2016 — has a death rate about equal to that of Manhattan. And as terrifying as the hospital situation is in New York City, hospital capacity is also under strain in states such as Michigan and Georgia.
Overall, although the number of detected cases is higher in blue states, the number is increasing at a more rapid rate in red states.1 Moreover, blue states have conducted more tests per capita than red states, so — given that the large majority of coronavirus cases remain undetected — the lower rate of cases in red states may partially be an artifact of less testing.
Here is the data as of late Thursday afternoon, with states sorted by the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases between Monday (March 23) and Thursday (March 26).bottlenecks in reporting results can sometimes result in irregularities in any one day’s numbers. But a three-day timespan has proven to be a reasonably good compromise as I’ve looked at the data in different states and countries.
Jennifer Rubin/WaPo:
Four factors will determine Trump’s fate
If you think the coronavirus is a passing blip in our national life, you will likely expect Trump to come through this unscathed and still get credit for what was a good economy before disaster struck. If, however, you take seriously the economic and health modeling showing the enormous toll that the virus will take on us, do not expect voters to reward Trump with reelection. The buck does actually stop with him
