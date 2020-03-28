Mayors report 'life-threatening crisis' as they try to fight COVID-19 without needed equipment

Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 15:00 Hits: 4

Basically every city in the United States is short of the gear it needs to fight coronavirus, according to a survey of mayors. Nearly 90% of mayors responding to the U.S. Conference of Mayors survey said their cities and towns lacked test kits and N95 masks, and 85% said they didn’t have enough ventilators.

The survey was conducted from March 20 to 24, and as fast as COVID-19 is spreading in the United States, things might be worse by now. The mayors surveyed represented 213 cities, large and small, in 41 states and Puerto Rico. They said they needed a combined 28.5 million masks, 24.4 million pieces of other personal protective equipment, 7.9 million test kits, and 139,000 ventilators.

Nearly two in three said they hadn’t gotten help from their states—as states beg for help from the federal government.

“Despite their best efforts, most cities do not have and cannot obtain adequate equipment and supplies needed to protect their residents,” according to the report. “This is a life-threatening crisis that will continue unless the federal government does everything in its power to help us safeguard our first responders and health care workers—our first line of defense—and the millions of other public servants in our cities whose work today puts them at risk.”

