The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Total System Failure : Congress Pushes $2 Trillion Pandemic Bill. Will Dems Allow Corporate Coup ?

Category: World Hits: 0

Dollar

We continue our look at the massive $2 trillion coronavirus relief package — the largest stimulus bill in U.S. history — with author Matt Stoller, who argues the country will be unrecognizable after this pandemic if big corporations walk away with trillions of dollars and no strings attached. Stoller is research director at the American Economic Liberties Project and author of the book “Goliath: The 100-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy.” His recent column for The Guardian is headlined “The coronavirus relief bill could turn into a corporate coup if we aren’t careful.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/3/27/coronavirus_relief_bill_matt_stoller

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version