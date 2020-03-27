Total System Failure : Congress Pushes $2 Trillion Pandemic Bill. Will Dems Allow Corporate Coup ?

Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 12:39 Hits: 0

We continue our look at the massive $2 trillion coronavirus relief package — the largest stimulus bill in U.S. history — with author Matt Stoller, who argues the country will be unrecognizable after this pandemic if big corporations walk away with trillions of dollars and no strings attached. Stoller is research director at the American Economic Liberties Project and author of the book “Goliath: The 100-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy.” His recent column for The Guardian is headlined “The coronavirus relief bill could turn into a corporate coup if we aren’t careful.”

