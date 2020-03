Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 01:43 Hits: 5

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva says the global economy has already been thrust into a recession because of the coronavirus pandemic and she urged countries to respond with “very massive” spending programs to avoid a flood of bankruptcies and debt defaults in emerging markets.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/imf-georgieva-recession-coronavirus-emerging-markets-help/30514228.html