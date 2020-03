Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 21:26 Hits: 3

One of the first articles I read about Donald Trump’s mental health issues was written by Richard Greene. He talked to several psychiatrists about the signs and symptoms related to Narcissistic Personality…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/how-trumps-mental-unfitness-raises-a-fraught-dilemma-for-dealing-with-him-in-a-crisis/