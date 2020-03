Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 00:05 Hits: 4

The US has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases, becoming the first country in the world to log over 100,000 infections. Deaths have increased in Spain and Italy, while China is slowly reopening. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-us-outbreak-surges-to-over-100-000-cases/a-52946416?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf