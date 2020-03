Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 07:14 Hits: 7

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's health infrastructure is strong and ready to cope with a possible escalation in coronavirus cases, President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday on state TV.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/03/28/iran039s-health-system-strong-ready-for-possible-escalation-in-coronavirus-cases---rouhani