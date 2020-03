Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 04:40 Hits: 5

NEW DELHI: With India locked down over the coronavirus and no way to earn money, Dilipji Thakor faces a grim choice: Either walk home or die hungry. Thakor is among millions of migrant workers left jobless and penniless by the full shutdown of the country on Wednesday that has sparked an exodus ...

