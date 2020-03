Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 06:37 Hits: 8

THE HAGUE: From trafficking dodgy surgical masks to peddling counterfeit medicines and running internet scams, criminals are finding ways to profit from the coronavirus crisis, European police warn. With billions of people under lockdown in their homes and borders shut, police chiefs say criminals ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-corona-criminals-prey-on-europe-coronavirus-12585696