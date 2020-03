Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 21:57 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump Friday afternoon announced he has invoked the Defense Production Act to require GM to produce vitally needed life-saving ventilators. But it’s not the first time has and his administration…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/trump-is-twisting-himself-in-knots-over-a-key-act-that-could-mitigate-the-coronavirus-crisis/