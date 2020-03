Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 18:11 Hits: 2

Skopje submitted formal accession papers on Friday, becoming the 30th member of the transatlantic military alliance. The move caps a week of EU diplomacy allowing North Macedonia to begin EU accession talks.

