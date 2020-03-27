Confinement, week #2: An empty Paris, police patrols and homemade face masks

Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 18:43 Hits: 2

In the first edition of our new show "Confinement", FRANCE 24 reports on how France is coping with the coronavirus outbreak. The country has been under lockdown since March 17, but our team of reporters is continuing to inform you about this unprecedented situation. We bring you four reports showing how the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of us all.

