Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 21:07 Hits: 2

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package, calling the bill much-needed relief for American workers reeling from the economic tumult caused by the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200327-trump-signs-2-2-trillion-us-stimulus-package-into-law