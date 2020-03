Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 22:57 Hits: 4

NEW YORK (Reuters) - It's not just protective facemasks that are in short supply: health workers in U.S. hospitals are reporting dwindling stocks of drugs, catheters and other medical miscellany vital for caring for a surge in patients stricken by the coronavirus outbreak.

