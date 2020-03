Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 22:57 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States would produce 100,000 ventilators in 100 days and said he had named White House aide Peter Navarro as the coordinator of the Defence Production Act.

