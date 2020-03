Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 22:17 Hits: 3

The Chinese city of 11 million people that was Ground Zero for what became the global coronavirus pandemic partly reopened Saturday, after more than two months of almost total isolation.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-virus-epicentre-eases-travel-restrictions-after-lockdown-12585182