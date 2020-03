Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 22:34 Hits: 3

In good news this week: Women will make up half the playing field at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, reparations come to Guam islanders, and more.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Progress-Watch/2020/0327/Points-of-Progress-Reparations-for-Guam-islanders-and-more?icid=rss