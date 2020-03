Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 17:37 Hits: 1

Contrary to what US President Donald Trump would like to believe, a pandemic like COVID-19 was predicted as recently as last year. After being caught off guard by yet another catastrophe, one wonders when political leaders, markets, and average citizens will start to take risk seriously.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-was-a-known-unknown-by-jeffrey-frankel-2020-03