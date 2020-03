Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 17:52 Hits: 2

Like any war, the fight against COVID-19 will disproportionately hurt those who were already vulnerable. Unless countries can move past destructive nationalism and petty competition in order to engage in constructive cooperation, millions will suffer, both physically and economically.

