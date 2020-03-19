Joseph Stiglitz: Trump's Trickle-Down Economic Plans Are Not Enough to Meet Coronavirus Challenge

Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 12:27 Hits: 0

The coronavirus relief package signed by President Trump Wednesday provides unemployment benefits and free coronavirus testing to millions of Americans suddenly out of a job, but guarantees paid sick leave to less than 20% of American workers. Earlier this month, Trump signed into law an $8 billion coronavirus response package and has laid out the first details of a third, $1 trillion economic package and invoked the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to allow the government to direct industrial production. For more on those bailouts and who benefits, we speak with Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Prize-winning economist, Columbia University professor and chief economist for the Roosevelt Institute. He served as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Bill Clinton and as chief economist of the World Bank. His latest book is “People, Power and Profits: Progressive Capitalism for an Age of Discontent.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/3/19/us_economy_coronavirus_stimulus_joseph_stiglitz