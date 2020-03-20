The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Doctor: As Coronavirus Cases Spike Worldwide, We Need Global Cooperation to Halt Spread

As the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 10,000, with over 250,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, we speak with Stanford University’s global health expert Dr. Michele Barry, an infectious disease doctor. Italy has surpassed China in coronavirus deaths, and cases are rising in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, as the governor of California has ordered all 40 million residents to shelter in place.

