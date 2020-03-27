Asking New Jersey residents to call police on shelter-in-place violators is a dangerous idea

Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 15:30 Hits: 4

In what could prove to be a life-threatening move for marginalized people, Newark, New Jersey officials are asking residents to slow the spread of coronavirus by calling the police if they see people congregating and violating a city shelter-in-place order. “We will begin with verbal warnings,” Newark public safety director Anthony Ambrose told NJ.com. “We want to save lives, not make arrests.”

To be short: I don’t believe him. I’ve written too many stories about policies that, for example, attempt to lessen fare evasion or loitering but end up costing black and brown people their lives. It doesn’t ease my fears to know that just about 15 miles north of Newark, seven New Jersey cops were charged with corruption in cases involving everything from falsifying police reports to using excessive force. I won’t even go into the countless number of times black and brown people have been harassed by white citizen cops who were just positive their darker-complected peers didn’t belong.

I get that the coronavirus is nothing to play with. In New Jersey alone, there have been more than 6,870 cases and more than 80 deaths, NJ.com reported. “We have to take this situation very, very seriously,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced Wednesday. “The majority of our residents understand this and are following the rules. But some are not and continue to congregate on the streets and not maintain proper social distance. Those people are putting their own health at risk, as well everyone they come into contact with. It’s dangerous, and it has to stop.” I agree. I just don’t think encouraging the public to call the police on people doing nothing more than standing outside is the right approach.

Video showed a white New York apartment resident practically accusing a Latino man of trying to rob the place for doing little more than trying to visit his aunt, who was a 60-year resident of the building. A white San Francisco resident named Christopher Cukor, who worked for YouTube at the time, also took it upon himself to call police on a person of color who was waiting for a friend outside a Bay Area apartment building, according to Atlanta Black Star. Black software engineer Wesly Michel was humiliated and Cukor’s son unsuccessfully begged his father not to call police. “I agree with him daddy. It’s the better. Let’s go. Please, I don’t like this,” the child said, crying. “I don’t like this. Daddy, I don’t like this. Let’s go.” My sentiments exactly for the authorities of Newark.

