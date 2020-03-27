Congress' new stimulus bill doesn't do enough to protect voting in November. The next bill must

Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 19:00 Hits: 3

On Friday, the U.S. House followed the Senate and passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, sending it to Donald Trump for his expected signature. However, the biggest fiscal stimulus package in post-WWII history failed to include provisions to ensure Americans can still safely vote in November. Consequently, it did little to ensure that our democracy doesn't collapse (and take down the economy along with it) in the likely event that millions of Americans won't be able to vote in person as the pandemic shows no signs of ending by November. Instead, Congress is indefensibly planning a month-long recess instead of taking more measures to combat the ongoing public health and economic crises.

The stimulus bill contains $400 million in funding for states to expand voting access, just one-tenth of the $4 billion that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had included in the Democratic stimulus proposal on Monday. Voting rights advocates have blasted it as far from sufficient. Most importantly, the compromise legislation doesn't include any mandate that states expand voting access by offering 15 days of in-person early voting, removing any excuse requirement to vote absentee by mail, mailing every registered voter a ballot in case of an emergency like the current one, and allowing online and same-day voter registration. Without these policies, countless Americans may be unable to safely vote.

​Election experts have widely recommended that Congress use its authority to immediately require and fund the switch to extensive voting by mail (at least in federal elections) as a way to guarantee that elections still go forward and are conducted in a manner that minimizes potential exposure to the virus among voters and election workers. However, it will take time, effort, and organization to ensure that states can effectively implement such policies, and related measures will be necessary to ensure mail voting doesn’t disenfranchise anyone. This is why Congress must act as soon as possible.

Congressional Republicans have long been hostile to voting rights, and they strongly opposed adding provisions to the bill to make it easier to vote. However, Democrats should try to reach a compromise by making these provisions emergency measures rather than permanent laws as Pelosi has proposed. By doing so, Democrats can demonstrate to the public that they are acting in good faith and not taking advantage of a crisis for alleged partisan gain.

Furthermore, because Republican-leaning states are least likely to make it easy to vote by mail as shown on the map at the top of this post (see here for a larger version), and because the GOP's elderly voter base is most at risk of serious illness, it's in Republicans’ own interest to ensure that voters have alternatives to in-person voting this year. Indeed, even Republicans in states such as Ohio and Indiana have called for a switch to mail voting.

Regardless, Democrats must make these voting provisions a red line that cannot be crossed when it comes to supporting any future stimulus package. With the economy in free fall and Trump's reelection chances dropping along with it, Republicans realize that it's in their immediate partisan interest to stabilize our economic situation. Because of that, Democrats hold tremendous leverage.

Democrats must therefore hold the line and demand that any further stimulus measures include these voting provisions to ensure our elections can go on. Donald Trump lacks the power to postpone the November elections, but they could become a catastrophe if millions of voters are unable to vote. As Congress fights to resolve our public health and economic crises, it must also act to avert a constitutional crisis.

