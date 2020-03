Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 10:45 Hits: 5

President Donald Trump is expected as early as the end of this week to sign legislation that would establish a $4.5 trillion bailout fund for large corporations, but the prospect…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/people-will-die-trump-white-house-objects-to-1-billion-price-tag-for-80000-ventilators/