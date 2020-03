Category: World Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 20:47 Hits: 0

Three French nationals and an Iraqi who work for a French non-governmental organisation have been released in Iraq more than two months after they went missing, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Thursday.

