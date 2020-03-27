The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

France sanctions use of chloroquine for certain patients with coronavirus

The French government has officially sanctioned prescriptions of chloroquine to treat certain coronavirus patients. Speaking about chloroquine, Jérôme Salomon, France's director general of health, said: "This ensures continued treatment of patients who have been treated for several years for a chronic condition with this drug, but also allows a temporary authorization to allow certain patients with coronavirus to benefit from this therapeutic route."

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20200327-france-sanctions-use-of-chloroquine-for-certain-patients-with-coronavirus

