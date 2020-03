Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 09:03 Hits: 4

South Africa on Friday reported its first COVID-19 deaths, just as the country joined other African nations in imposing strict curfews and shutdowns to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200327-south-africa-reports-first-coronavirus-deaths-as-unprecedented-lockdown-begins