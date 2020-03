Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 09:20 Hits: 5

The French government will ask companies in which the state has a stake not to pay dividends, Employment Minister Muriel Penicaud said on Friday, upping pressure on firms across France to forego payouts as they deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200327-france-to-urge-state-backed-firms-to-scrap-dividends-amid-coronavirus-crisis