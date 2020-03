Category: World Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 10:38 Hits: 6

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria has appealed to private companies to make voluntary contributions towards the 120 billion naira ($330 million) that the government says it needs to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

